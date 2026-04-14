Ukraine and Germany begin exchanging battlefield data: Fedorov and Pistorius sign memorandum

Head of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have signed Ukraine’s first agreement on exchanging defence data with partners.

Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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It is noted that the memorandum was signed in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

What it is about

The agreement provides for the launch of joint projects in the following areas:

Analysis of weapons use

This concerns the analysis of the use of German systems, including the PzH 2000, RCH 155, and IRIS-T, based on battlefield data. This will make it possible to increase the effectiveness of their use and improve tactics.

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Exchange of battlefield data and know-how

Ukraine is sharing unique battlefield data, giving partners access to it for training and improving AI models and analytical solutions. This is the world’s first defence AI development project of this scale.

According to Fedorov, partners will gain access to unique battlefield data from DELTA and other digital systems that will help develop technologies and strengthen their own capabilities. This is a win-win model of a new type of defence cooperation.

See more: Joint Ukrainian-German drones were showcased in Berlin. PHOTO

Other issues

He also said that today, Zelenskyy proposed an important bilateral drone deal to Germany, adding that the teams are already working on the next steps.

In addition, following the leaders’ agreements, there are concrete decisions on weapons: missiles, including PAC-2, and launchers for IRIS-T systems, which Ukraine will receive from its partners over the next several years to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany agree €4 billion defence package: hundreds of Patriot missiles, deep-strike and mid-strike drones

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