Joint Ukrainian-German drones were showcased in Berlin. PHOTO

In Berlin, prior to the start of their bilateral meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were shown new models of jointly produced drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s press service.

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Which drones were presented

A total of seven types of unmanned systems, developed by Ukrainian and German companies, were demonstrated.

Among them is the "Lensa 3.0" drone, which can carry up to 4 kg of payload over a distance of up to 15 km and remain airborne for up to 60 minutes. In 2026, Germany plans to manufacture at least 10,000 such drones.

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Ground and reconnaissance systems

The "Termit" ground-based robotic system was also presented; it is used for evacuation and logistics and can operate across various types of terrain over a distance of up to 40 km.

Separately, the "Babka" reconnaissance drone and the Anubis medium-range strike drone, designed to engage personnel and equipment, were demonstrated.





Attack and interceptor drones

Other developments include the Seth-X short-range drone for destroying personnel and light armoured vehicles, the KOLIBRI 10″ FPV kamikaze drone, and the STRILA interceptor drone.

The latter is capable of intercepting high-speed aerial targets, such as the Shahed, and reaches speeds of up to 415 km/h.







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Context of the cooperation

The presentation took place as part of the President of Ukraine’s working visit to Germany.

The focus is on developing joint production of defence technologies and deepening military-technical partnership between the countries.