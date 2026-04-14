Ukraine and Germany agree €4 billion defence package: hundreds of Patriot missiles, deep-strike and mid-strike drones

Drone Industry

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, during which they agreed on a package of defence arrangements worth a total of €4 billion.

Fedorov said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Fedorov, the package concerns strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, developing long-range capabilities, and jointly producing drones.

In particular, three important agreements with Germany were signed during the visit:

Strengthening air defence

Germany will finance a contract for several hundred missiles for Patriot systems, which will significantly strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. The package also provides for the delivery of 36 IRIS-T launchers, which will reinforce the multi-layered air defence system.

Read more: Ukraine remains dependent on air defence supplies from US, — Zelenskyy

Development of deep-strike capabilities

Ukraine and Germany agreed on €300 million in investment in long-range capabilities, which will make it possible to scale up production of Ukrainian weapons.

Drone production

Under the Build with Ukraine initiative, joint production of AI-powered mid-strike drones is being launched. At the first stage, 5,000 drones will be produced for the Defence Forces.

"I am grateful to Boris Pistorius for his leadership and systematic support. This is a win-win cooperation that strengthens Ukraine’s defence and the security of all Europe," Fedorov stressed.

Read more: Drone manufacturer Quantum Systems is expanding its cooperation with Ukraine

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