Norway will not grant temporary collective protection status to Ukrainian draft-age men

The Norwegian government is preparing changes to its migration policy that involve tightening rules for newly arrived Ukrainian men aged 18–60. This concerns restricting access to temporary collective protection.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda," this was reported by the country's Ministry of Justice.

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Minister of Justice Astri Aas-Hansen stated that immigration to Norway must be controlled, sustainable, and fair.

To avoid an excessive influx, it is necessary to strengthen control

"Since the autumn of 2025, Norway, like many other European countries, has experienced an increase in the number of young Ukrainian men arriving in the country. Norway has already accepted the largest number of Ukrainians in Northern Europe. To avoid an excessive influx, it is necessary to strengthen control," the minister announced.

Read more: Switzerland changes rules for refugees from western Ukraine

In the near future, the government will submit a proposal for public consultation, according to which Ukrainian men aged 18–60, with certain exceptions, will no longer receive temporary collective protection in Norway. They will be able to apply for asylum under general rules.

"Norway must not accept more people than it is capable of integrating. The resettlement of refugees is a voluntary task for municipalities. In recent years, Norwegian communities have performed an enormous amount of work and resettled nearly 100,000 displaced persons from Ukraine. Many municipalities report an overburdening of local services and a shortage of housing," commented Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Kjersti Stenseng.

Read more: Ireland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2027

The tightening of rules will apply only to new applicants

The tightening of rules will apply only to new applicants and will not affect those who already hold temporary collective protection in Norway.

The restrictions will also not apply to men who are documented as exempt from service or are clearly unable to perform it, nor to individuals evacuated under the medical evacuation program.

Exceptions are also provided for men who are sole caregivers for children who arrived with them or are currently in Norway.

Read more: UN agency reduces support for Ukrainian refugees due to suspension of U.S. aid, Reuters reports

When the changes will be adopted

The government plans to adopt the changes by Easter, with their subsequent rapid entry into force.

As a reminder, in August 2025, the Government of Ukraine amended the rules for crossing the state border under martial law, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel to other countries.