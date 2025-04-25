UN agency reduces support for Ukrainian refugees due to suspension of U.S. aid, Reuters reports

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has been forced to reduce support for newly arrived Ukrainian displaced persons due to intensified attacks along the front line, the suspension of U.S. aid, and reduced funding from other donors.

"Some programs that we previously implemented thanks to generous financial support from the United States have been suspended," said Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine, speaking to journalists.

According to her, the agency has been forced to suspend some programs — including psychosocial assistance, the provision of building materials for temporary housing, and financial support.

Billing noted that last year, U.S. contributions accounted for 40% of UNHCR’s funding.

Another reason is the reduction in funding from other Western donors as they prioritize defense spending.

As a result, the agency said its appeal for $3.32 billion to support 8.2 million people in Ukraine was only 25% funded.

"We've had to reduce the number of people we prioritize," Billing said, calling on donors to provide funding.

Since January, nearly 9,000 people displaced in Ukraine have passed through UNHCR's transit centers in Pavlohrad and Sumy, where they receive clothing, hygiene kits, and legal and psychosocial support.

"They arrived with little or no belongings and were deeply traumatized," Billing added.

In total, more than 200,000 people have been evacuated or displaced from the frontline areas since August last year.