Ireland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2027

Ireland has officially extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2027. From now on, Ukrainians can continue to stay in the country, work, and use social services without additional procedures.

This was reported by the official website of the Irish Immigration Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Immigration permits for persons with temporary protection status have been automatically extended until March 4, 2027. The decision is synchronized with the EU mechanism and does not require the submission of new applications or the reissuance of documents.

This extension applies to beneficiaries of temporary protection who are residing in Ireland with a Temporary Protection Certificate (yellow paper) valid until 4 March 2026. You do not need to apply for a new Temporary Protection Certificate and expired certificates may be used as proof of entitlement to temporary protection and related state services until 4th March 2027," the statement said.

Read more: 21-year-old refugee from Ukraine Kateryna Tovmash killed in United States

Temporary protection status gives Ukrainians the right to legally reside in the country, work without a separate permit, and access medical care, education, and social services.

In addition, holders of such permits can travel to other EU countries for up to 90 days if those countries recognize the relevant status.

Read more: 4.7 million Ukrainians now have temporary protection in EU, - EU Special Representative Johansson