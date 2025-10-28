4.7 million Ukrainians now have temporary protection in EU, - EU Special Representative Johansson

Currently, 4.7 million Ukrainian citizens are receiving temporary protection in the European Union.

This was stated by EU Special Representative for Ukraine Ilva Johansson, according to Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

"We are talking about 4.7 million Ukrainians who currently enjoy temporary protection in EU member states," she said.

The number of Ukrainians in the EU is growing

According to her, the number of Ukrainian citizens continues to grow.

Johansson noted that, in fact, "every week, new people arrive in our member states and apply for temporary protection."

"So the numbers continue to grow. However, temporary protection must remain temporary," added the EU Special Representative for Ukrainians.

She added that the EU will now focus on a new phase. This involves the transition from temporary protection to a new stage.

"And what is this new stage? I would say that we are moving from protection to partnership. We are moving from... refugee status to the formation of a diaspora," Johansson added.