Ukraine asks partners to send Patriot missiles by November: Winter is near

Ukraine has appealed to its international partners to transfer missiles for Patriot systems by November and finance the purchase of advanced PAC-3 missiles to strengthen air defense.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

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The ministry stressed that with the winter period approaching, it is critically important to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities against Russian missile strikes.

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Call on partners to strengthen air defense

The Defense Ministry emphasized that Ukraine needs the prompt delivery of missiles for Patriot systems that can be transferred from the stockpiles of international partners, as well as additional funding for the purchase of advanced PAC-3 interceptors.

"Winter is near: our peaceful cities must not freeze because of Russian missile terror. Ukraine is calling on its partners to transfer Patriot missiles from their stockpiles by November and finance the purchase of advanced PAC-3 missiles," the Defense Ministry said in the statement.

The ministry added that the timely strengthening of air defense is a key factor in protecting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and energy system.

Earlier, Zelenskyy complained about the negative impact of the war in Iran on peace efforts and partners’ weapons supplies to Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine’s shortage of Patriot missile defense systems is so severe that "it could not be worse."

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