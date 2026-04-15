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Ukraine asks partners to send Patriot missiles by November: Winter is near

Ukraine urges Patriot missile deliveries and PAC-3 funding

Ukraine has appealed to its international partners to transfer missiles for Patriot systems by November and finance the purchase of advanced PAC-3 missiles to strengthen air defense.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

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The ministry stressed that with the winter period approaching, it is critically important to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities against Russian missile strikes.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds talks with Italian defence minister and expresses readiness to join SAFE programme

Call on partners to strengthen air defense

The Defense Ministry emphasized that Ukraine needs the prompt delivery of missiles for Patriot systems that can be transferred from the stockpiles of international partners, as well as additional funding for the purchase of advanced PAC-3 interceptors.

"Winter is near: our peaceful cities must not freeze because of Russian missile terror. Ukraine is calling on its partners to transfer Patriot missiles from their stockpiles by November and finance the purchase of advanced PAC-3 missiles," the Defense Ministry said in the statement.

The ministry added that the timely strengthening of air defense is a key factor in protecting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and energy system.

Read more: Protecting skies and supplying drone teams: Ukraine and Norway have agreed on priorities for cooperation, — Fedorov

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9415) Patriot (309)
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