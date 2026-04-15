We currently have such shortage of Patriot missiles that it couldn’t be worse, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern about the negative impact of the war in Iran on peace efforts and on arms supplies to Ukraine from its partners.

He spoke about this in an interview with ZDF, according to Censor.NET.

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The U.S. is focused on Iran

He noted that U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner do not have time to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine due to the U.S. conflict with Iran.

"They are constantly in contact with Iran and have no time for Ukraine," he stated, emphasizing that the war with Iran is having a negative impact on Ukraine and poses a challenge to the entire world—not just the United States and Israel.

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"If the war drags on, Ukraine will have fewer weapons," the president said, referring primarily to the Patriot missile defense systems.

"We're facing such a shortage right now that things couldn't be worse," he said.

What happened before?

Earlier, Zelenskyy, commenting on the delay in the delivery of missiles for the Patriot system, noted that we might face such problems in the near future.

It was previously reported that Germany, together with its European partners, will provide Ukraine with more than 30 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems.

On March 10, President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany, the delivery of which had been agreed upon during the most recent Ramstein meeting.

On April 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a new shipment of Patriot missiles had arrived in Ukraine.

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