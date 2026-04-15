Zelenskyy will visit Italy today and meet with Meloni, - Nykyforov
During his visit to Norway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a series of meetings with Storting Speaker Masud Garakhani, representatives of the country’s political parties, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.
This was announced to reporters by the president's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
The head of state will visit Italy
"Next will be a flight to Italy and meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella," Nikiforov said on Wednesday.
The meeting with Meloni is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. Kyiv time), followed by statements to the media.
What happened before?
- As reported, Zelenskyy signed a declaration on defense partnership while in Norway.
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