Another Russian attack is possible tonight – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a possible new Russian attack as early as tonight.

As reported by Censor.NET, the president said this during a briefing in Norway.

Read more on our Telegram channel

New attack

Zelenskyy said that Russian forces could launch another strike in the near future.

"Another Russian attack may take place tonight. There are currently many Shaheds in the skies over Ukraine. Missiles may also be used. That is why we must ensure our air defence," the president said.

He also mentioned today’s Russian strike on Dnipro, where people were killed, and dozens were injured.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs declaration on defence partnership in Norway

Support from Norway

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Norway for its readiness to support Ukraine in strengthening air defence and advancing drone development.

Read more: "I’m not afraid to argue with Zelenskyy," — Budanov