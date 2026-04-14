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News Budanov appointed head of the Presidential Office
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"I’m not afraid to argue with Zelenskyy," — Budanov

Budanov is not afraid to argue with Zelenskyy: details

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office and former head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, said he is not afraid to disagree with President Zelenskyy and stand by his own point of view.

He made this statement to Bloomberg, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"I am a general, a Hero of Ukraine. If I am certain of something, I can argue with anyone," he said.

Budanov also denied suggestions that Zelenskyy had offered him the post of Head of the Presidential Office because he feared the growing popularity of the Head of the Defence Intelligence.

"As for administrative influence – I am no longer the head of intelligence, but now I am in charge of organising everyone’s work. So do you really think I have become weaker?" he replied.

Watch: Budanov’s predictions about the war that didn’t come true. VIDEO

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Kyrylo Budanov (287) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9409) Presidential office (328)
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