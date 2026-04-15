Zelenskyy holds talks with Italian defence minister and expresses readiness to join SAFE programme

Ukraine is ready for cooperation within the SAFE programme.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after a meeting with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Censor.NET reports.

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Defence cooperation

The sides discussed deepening defence cooperation, both bilaterally and jointly with European partners. They also focused separately on strengthening air defence.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia continues its daily attacks, making the timely supply of air defence missiles critically important.

They also agreed to identify specific areas of cooperation.

Read more: Ukraine and Italy will work out details of Drone Deal between countries – Zelenskyy

Meeting with Meloni

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The president briefed her on the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s need for additional protection of its skies.

The sides also discussed defence cooperation and agreed that the teams of Ukraine and Italy would work out the details of a Drone Deal between the two countries.

In addition, during the meeting with Zelenskyy, Meloni also placed emphasis on the supply of medical equipment, particularly for maternity wards.

Read more: Meloni proposes including Article 5-style security guarantees for Ukraine in peace plan