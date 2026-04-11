Protecting skies and supplying drone teams: Ukraine and Norway have agreed on priorities for cooperation, — Fedorov

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a working meeting with Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik on the eve of the "Ramstein" conference.

Fedorov reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, the parties agreed on the priorities for cooperation: air defense, drones, innovation, and strengthening the Defense Forces.

What's already being done

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is actively moving toward achieving its war objectives. In recent months:

strengthened the protection of the sky;

We are scaling up "small air defense" systems with interceptor drones;

improved the effectiveness of target engagement.

He noted that March was the most successful month under the "Drone Army.Bonus" program—meaning more targets destroyed and sustained pressure on the enemy. At the same time, asymmetric operations are being carried out that target Russia’s economic potential.

Read more: Ukraine seizes strategic initiative, - Estonian Defense Ministry

Support for Ukraine

"I thanked Norway for funding the project to provide brigades with a basic supply of drones. This is a systematic solution that will ensure the military receives a guaranteed minimum number of drones each month and will directly impact effectiveness on the front lines," said the Ukrainian defense minister.

Immediate plans

Fedorov also outlined the priorities for the coming period:

strengthening air defense and developing PURL;

support for the "Czech Initiative";

development of a project to provide basic drone support to teams;

scaling up defense innovations.

"I invited my Norwegian counterpart to visit Ukraine to show him how our 'small-scale air defense,' drones, and the technological capabilities of our army operate in real-world conditions," added the Ukrainian Minister of Defense.