Ukraine is strengthening its national defence system: local communities will appoint defence representatives

The established system of national resistance makes it possible to make decisions more quickly and effectively in the event of enemy aggression. Therefore, its development must continue both in peacetime and in wartime.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

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Ukraine continues to build a national resistance infrastructure amid full-scale Russian aggression. Specifically, thanks to recent legislative changes, local councils are establishing the position of deputy chairperson for defense.

Position of Deputy Chairperson for Defense Affairs on the City Council

"These positions will be filled by active-duty military personnel seconded by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. We expect that they will significantly strengthen cooperation between the civilian and military sectors. It is important that these positions will be retained even in the event of a return to peacetime," said Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, during a meeting with a Lithuanian delegation led by Tomas Godlauskas, Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania.

Yevhen Moisiuk also shared his experience with decision-making during wartime. In particular, he emphasized that the state must be as flexible as possible in the face of changes that are sometimes hindered by laws or regulations enacted during peacetime.

"Our bureaucracy isn't as rigid as in many European countries, but we're trying to be even more flexible," emphasized Yevhen Moisiuk.

As positive examples, he cited:

simplifying the procedure for the emergency retrofitting of aircraft without lengthy approvals of changes to technical documentation and

involving the private sector in strengthening air defense in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These measures have made it possible to improve the effectiveness of repelling large-scale air attacks using strike drones such as the "Shahed".

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense also thanked Lithuania for its consistent political and military support of Ukraine.

You can also read about the development of a national resistance strategy in Olga Skorokhod’s article "We Must Work Toward the Gentle Militarization of Our Society": How the State Is Preparing for National Resistance"