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News Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine
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Progress made on supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

Sweden says Gripen talks with Ukraine make major progress

Ukraine and Sweden have made "significant progress" in recent months on the supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, including on financing the deal.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said this during a press conference with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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"Progress has been made."

According to Jonson, negotiations on the details of the deal are going "well."

"Our two teams from the ministries have worked extremely closely and effectively over the past several months, and significant progress has been made in resolving issues such as training, production capacity, financing, and so on," the Swedish defense minister said.

For his part, Fedorov noted that Ukraine has a financing plan and could be ready to announce the deal "possibly in a few months."

Watch more: Sweden allocated €4 billion in support for this year and will help train Gripen pilots – Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Sweden reports increase in Russian cyberattacks on European infrastructure

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