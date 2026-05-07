Progress made on supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

Ukraine and Sweden have made "significant progress" in recent months on the supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, including on financing the deal.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said this during a press conference with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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"Progress has been made."

According to Jonson, negotiations on the details of the deal are going "well."

"Our two teams from the ministries have worked extremely closely and effectively over the past several months, and significant progress has been made in resolving issues such as training, production capacity, financing, and so on," the Swedish defense minister said.

For his part, Fedorov noted that Ukraine has a financing plan and could be ready to announce the deal "possibly in a few months."

Watch more: Sweden allocated €4 billion in support for this year and will help train Gripen pilots – Zelenskyy

Background

In October 2025, President Zelenskyy said the first of 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets would appear in Ukraine in 2026.

The Ministry of Defense said it plans to localize Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine from 2033.

Ukraine has agreements with international partners on the supply of new aircraft. These include 150 Swedish Gripen combat aircraft and 100 French Rafale jets.

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