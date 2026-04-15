Sweden reports increase in Russian cyberattacks on European infrastructure

Russian intelligence agencies are currently seeking to damage European infrastructure through cyberattacks, rather than simply overwhelming websites with excessive traffic.

This was stated by Sweden's Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bolin, according to Bloomberg.

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"Over the past year, Russia's tactics have changed. Pro-Russian groups, which previously carried out denial-of-service attacks, are now attempting to launch destructive cyberattacks against organizations in Europe," Bolin said during a press conference in Stockholm.

According to Censor.NET, in the spring of 2025, a group linked to the Russian intelligence agency GRU carried out an attack on a "thermal power plant in western Sweden." According to Bolin, the attack was repelled thanks to the plant’s security systems, but he did not provide any further details.

Similar attempts have also been reported in Norway and Denmark.

Boling compared this incident to similar attacks on energy infrastructure in Poland, which Polish officials blame on Russian intelligence services. He noted that Russian hybrid attacks have become more frequent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and more dangerous in recent times.

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