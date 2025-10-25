First of 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine next year, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first of 150 Swedish Gripen fighter jets would be delivered next year.

he made the announcement on Telegram.

Increase in combat aircraft

Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, and it must be fulfilled. The agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft is a historic step, and it is a good choice. We are counting on 150 of these aircraft for Ukraine, and the first ones should arrive next year.

A historic deal

"Gripen for Ukraine is part of our security guarantees. We need an Air Force that can protect our skies one hundred per cent. And there has never been such a large-scale agreement on combat aircraft for Ukraine. This is a historic achievement. We are working to fully implement it.



"Sweden, thank you!" the President of Ukraine thanked.

Ukraine will buy the latest Gripen jets

On 22 October, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent to purchase 120 to 150 of the latest JAS 39 Gripen E fighters.