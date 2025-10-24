Zelenskyy: On use of Russia’s frozen assets, there are three stages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the European Council to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine and expressed hope that the process will be finalized by the end of the year.

He said this at a press conference following the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in London, European Pravda reported, as cited by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the EU summit’s decision on frozen Russian assets is extremely important for Ukraine.

"I believe there are three stages when it comes to frozen assets. The first is the political decision, followed by the practical decision, and only then, implementation. I think we achieved the political decision yesterday. That’s why this is a positive signal," the head of state said

Practical steps to follow the political decision

Zelenskyy added that the practical stage should follow the political one.

He expressed hope that this practical decision will be finalized by the end of the year.

