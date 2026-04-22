Ukraine may open first negotiation cluster with EU in June

Ukraine may move to the active phase of negotiations on accession to the European Union in the near future.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Ukrinform report citing remarks by European officials.

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European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that the first negotiation cluster, "Fundamentals," on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could be opened as early as June. According to her, the remaining clusters could be opened by the end of 2026.

Read more: Kachka says Ukraine is ready for flexible terms of EU accession

Opening of clusters and Hungary’s role

According to Kos, the process could accelerate after the formation of a new government in Hungary. She said positive signals were already coming from the future prime minister.

"We see a difference and hope to officially open Cluster 1 very soon, and then all the others," she added.

The commissioner stressed that all the necessary conditions, including the benchmarks, have already been met for opening the first cluster. Its launch may be possible during Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU.

She also expects active work during Ireland’s presidency in the second half of the year in order to open all negotiation clusters by the end of the year.

Read more: Rule of law unites Ukraine with European Union – Kachka

Ukraine’s position on the negotiations

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka said that Ukraine sees no obstacles to opening all the clusters.

He stressed that the next stage should be the closing of individual negotiating chapters.

"Our task is to focus on closing the chapters," he added.

EU accession negotiations provide for 35 chapters, 33 of which are grouped into six thematic clusters. Before they are opened, the European Commission checks whether Ukrainian legislation complies with EU norms.

It was previously reported that the EU had informally opened all six negotiating clusters and had also handed Ukraine the conditions for completing work on the last of them.