Kachka says Ukraine is ready for flexible terms of EU accession

Ukraine is demonstrating its willingness to take a flexible approach in negotiations on accession to the European Union, including by allowing temporary restrictions on access to certain programs.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

According to him, this approach is seen as a way to speed up the process of joining the bloc.

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Kachka added that Ukraine might agree to a delay in gaining access to certain EU financial instruments. Specifically, this refers to participation in the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, which provides for large-scale subsidies for farmers in member states. This issue is sensitive for the EU budget and is a subject of debate among member states.

"This approach is possible, but let's discuss the details," Kachka said.

Read more: Poland is against Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU, - Sikorski

Flexibility in negotiations

The Ukrainian side is trying to allay its partners' concerns about the financial burden following a potential expansion of the European Union. The government is signaling its willingness to compromise in order to avoid delays in the negotiation process.

This is particularly relevant in light of previous trade disputes with certain countries, notably Poland, regarding agricultural exports. Ukraine’s accession to the EU would automatically entitle it to substantial subsidies, which would impact the bloc’s long-term budget.

It is expected that the issue of full integration into EU agricultural policy may be postponed until the next EU budget period after 2028.

Political support without specific dates

Brussels has reaffirmed its strategic support for Ukraine’s European integration, but has avoided setting specific deadlines. The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, previously stressed that the process depends both on reforms in Ukraine and on the European Union’s own readiness for expansion.

European officials have also stated that Ukraine’s potential accession to the EU by January 1, 2027—a date mentioned in one of the latest drafts of the peace proposal—"has nothing to do with reality". Ukraine’s membership in the European Union could be viewed as one of the security guarantees for the future, but specific timelines are not currently being discussed.