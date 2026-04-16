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Poland is against Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU, - Sikorski
Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski does not support the idea of Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union.
He stated this in an interview with RMF24, reports Censor.NET.
Details
Commenting on Péter Magyar’s statement regarding Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU, the Foreign Minister noted that Poland’s position is identical.
According to him, Ukraine must go through the full process of European integration.
"He is expressing what is also our position. The European Commission has put forward the idea of a fast-track to membership. This will not happen. We believe that Ukraine must fulfil all the conditions, just as we had to," Sikorski explained.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Hungary’s future prime minister, Péter Magyar, stated that he was against Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU.
- According to Politico, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy are opposed to Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU.
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