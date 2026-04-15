Kos expects "new impetus" for Ukraine’s accession to EU following Orbán’s defeat in elections

The defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the April 12 elections could provide a "new impetus" to the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on the sidelines of the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, according to Censor.NET, citing Die Welt.

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EU Accession

Indeed, Kos called the results of the parliamentary elections in Hungary "a great victory for Europe."

"Personally, I expect this to have a positive impact on the accession process," said the European Commissioner.

Read more: "From very beginning, we have said that we do not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU," — Magyar

Loan Release

According to her, Orbán’s defeat will allow the EU to disburse the approved loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine. As is well known, Orbán vetoed this decision, thereby continuing to block the disbursement of funds.

"Thanks to these 90 billion, we will be able to meet Ukraine's financial needs in 2026 and 2027," Kos added.

Elections in Hungary