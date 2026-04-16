Rule of law unites Ukraine with European Union – Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka stated this at the conference "Operation: 'European Integration': Reforms in the Justice Sector", Censor.NET reports.

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"The rule of law will not go anywhere when we join the European Union. Whether we join the European Union now, in a year, or, as the most conservative experts say, in ten years, the rule of law will still be an annual task," he noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the rule of law is an important issue for Ukraine.

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"This is not a museum piece written in the Constitution that gathers dust. Many people think so. I think our Constitution is alive. We all defend it," Kachka emphasized.

He noted that working with the European Union does not mean that Ukraine owes anything.

"When you owe something, you treat it like my children treat their homework, knowing it is useful, but not starting it with enthusiasm. For us, the emphasis is important that this is a matter of shared experience. Similarly, for the European Union itself, the rule of law is such an issue," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

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