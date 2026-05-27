Zelenskyy announces intensified strikes on Russian territory

Ukraine is preparing new long-range operations on Russian territory.

This was stated in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Russia and pressure through losses

The President said the new operations are aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and changing its approach to the war.

He stressed that Russia must feel the cost of continuing its aggression.

"This is what is needed for Russia to feel that it will have to pay for the war with its own losses. Russia’s oil industry will continue to shrink if Russia chooses war," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Russian leadership is trying to compensate for its losses on the front.

Read more: Zelenskyy sent Trump urgent letter regarding critical shortage of air defence systems and missiles for them

Covert mobilization in Russia

Zelenskyy also reported signs of covert mobilization in Russia.

According to him, mobilization orders are being sent out in Russia, military training is being conducted and recruitment into the army is being intensified.

Read more: Russia is preparing for further mobilisation: it is said to involve at least tens of thousands of people, - Zelenskyy

What else Zelenskyy spoke about

The President also reported on a briefing by the Security Service of Ukraine on internal security.

According to him, Ukraine continues operations against individuals who help the enemy.

Separately, Zelenskyy stressed that air defense remains a priority.

He also reported preparations for a joint format with the European Union on drones and a visit by representatives of the US Congress.

Earlier, Zelenskyy wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump and Congress warning of a critical shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy reported two strikes by ’Oreshnik’ missiles on 24 May