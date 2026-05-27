Zelenskyy reported two strikes by ’Oreshnik’ missiles on 24 May

During Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on May 24, two Oreshnik-class medium-range ballistic missiles were used.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress.

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Where did the missiles strike during the attack?

The president reported that Russian forces had fired two new types of ballistic missiles at various regions of Ukraine.

One of the missiles struck the Kyiv region.

According to available information, another one fell in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

"During the airstrike, Russian forces fired two new types of medium-range ballistic missiles at various regions of the country," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, particularly its anti-ballistic capabilities

A massive strike involving missiles and drones

The Russian army deployed a significant amount of weaponry for this attack.

More than 80 missiles of various types and approximately 600 attack drones were launched.

Specifically, 54 cruise missiles, 30 ballistic missiles, two air-launched "Kinzhal" missiles, and three "Zircon" hypersonic missiles were used.

A significant portion of the drones were of the Iranian-designed "Shahed" type.

This weapon has previously been used by Iranian forces in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, where it has demonstrated its destructive power.