Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, particularly its anti-ballistic capabilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, particularly its anti-ballistic capabilities.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Drone Deal

"Europe has the necessary capabilities, and we have discussed this, in particular, as part of our work with the EU on the Drone Deal track. Thank you, Ursula, for supporting this initiative. It is important that our teams are actively working on this, and there are already countries ready to join," the president noted.

EU membership

The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to EU membership.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is fully prepared to open all six negotiation clusters and expects the first cluster—Fundamentals—to be opened as early as June.

Read more: Zelenskyy sent Trump urgent letter regarding critical shortage of air defence systems and missiles for them

Support for Ukraine

"It is equally important that the first tranche from the European support package be disbursed as soon as possible. We have a date—we hope that everything will go exactly as we agreed. Thank you!" he added.