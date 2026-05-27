Russia is preparing for further mobilisation: it is said to involve at least tens of thousands of people, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a detailed meeting on defense and heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation on the front lines

Indeed, Zelenskyy thanked all the units that are holding their positions firmly along key sections of the front and actively defending them.

Syrskyi and Hnativ reported on the situation and possible courses of action in the Kharkiv region—primarily in the Kupiansk sector—as well as in the Donetsk region, the Zaporizhzhia sector, and throughout southern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also commended the 79th Separate Tavriia Airborne Assault Brigade, the 1st Assault Regiment, and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment for their achievements.

Far-reaching sanctions

In addition, there was a report on the application of Ukraine’s long-range sanctions—specifically, those targeting Russian oil industry facilities located in Tuapse and other Russian regions.

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Mobilization in Russia

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is receiving an increasing amount of internal Russian intelligence regarding preparations for an additional mobilization in the aggressor country. The primary aim is to offset the particularly high casualties suffered by the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the president, Russia’s political leadership has set a goal of increasing the size of the occupying force. This involves at least tens of thousands of additional troops.

"We also have information regarding a further increase in mobilization—it is precisely for this purpose that the Russian authorities have stepped up the issuance of so-called mobilization orders. We view these Russian steps as confirmation that Moscow is not preparing for genuine diplomacy, and we will share the information we have with our partners. Russia must end its war, and the world has the leverage to do so. We are working at all levels to protect Ukraine and push Russia toward diplomacy. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.