Meeting between Magyar and Zelenskyy is possible if Ukraine resolves situation regarding Hungarian minority, - Hungarian government
The Hungarian government has outlined the conditions under which Prime Minister Péter Magyar will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Euronews reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"A face-to-face meeting between Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible if Ukraine meets the Hungarian side's demands regarding the resolution of the situation involving the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," Hungarian government officials stated during a briefing.
They added that technical talks are already underway, but a high-level meeting is possible if progress is made in these talks.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Péter Magyar stated that he was ready to travel personally to Berehove in Zakarpattia to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Hungary expects guarantees that the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia will be protected before negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU begin.
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