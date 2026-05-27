ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11769 visitors online
News Relations between Ukraine and Hungary
1 828 49

Meeting between Magyar and Zelenskyy is possible if Ukraine resolves situation regarding Hungarian minority, - Hungarian government

Magyar has set a condition for a meeting with Zelensky

The Hungarian government has outlined the conditions under which Prime Minister Péter Magyar will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Euronews reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A face-to-face meeting between Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible if Ukraine meets the Hungarian side's demands regarding the resolution of the situation involving the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," Hungarian government officials stated during a briefing.

They added that technical talks are already underway, but a high-level meeting is possible if progress is made in these talks.

Read more: Hungarian Foreign Ministry has condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv: This is unacceptable

What happened before?

  • Earlier, Péter Magyar stated that he was ready to travel personally to Berehove in Zakarpattia to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Hungary expects guarantees that the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia will be protected before negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU begin.

Author: 

Hungary (688) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9058) Magyar Peter (29)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 