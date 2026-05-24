Hungarian Foreign Ministry has condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv: This is unacceptable

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán described Russia's brutal attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24, stressing that strikes on civilian targets are unacceptable.

She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Hungary condemns Russia's attacks

"Russia’s brutal nighttime attack on Kyiv is yet another horrific reminder of the human cost of this war. Civilians should never have to wake up to the sounds of missiles, drones, explosions, and fear for their lives. Destroyed homes, shattered families, and innocent people killed and wounded—this is unacceptable. We strongly condemn this attack and stand with the victims and the entire people of Ukraine," the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote in a post.

Read more: F-16 fighter jets performed well in repelling Russian attack, - Ihnat

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