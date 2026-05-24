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Hungarian Foreign Ministry has condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv: This is unacceptable
Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán described Russia's brutal attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24, stressing that strikes on civilian targets are unacceptable.
She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Hungary condemns Russia's attacks
"Russia’s brutal nighttime attack on Kyiv is yet another horrific reminder of the human cost of this war. Civilians should never have to wake up to the sounds of missiles, drones, explosions, and fear for their lives. Destroyed homes, shattered families, and innocent people killed and wounded—this is unacceptable. We strongly condemn this attack and stand with the victims and the entire people of Ukraine," the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote in a post.
What happened before?
- Earlier reports indicated that Russia had launched a massive strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, more than 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest reports, there are currently two fatalities in Kyiv and more than 80 people injured. Three people are in critical condition.
- The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik" missiles.
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, leaving 11 people injured.
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