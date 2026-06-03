PAC-3 interceptor missile supplies to Ukraine continue every day and every week – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has assured that supplies of US PAC-3 interceptor missiles to Ukraine are continuing "every day and every week."

He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 3 June, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Supplies continue

Rutte noted that PAC-3 interceptor missiles are extremely important for air defense, so "one always wants their overall number to be higher than it is now."

"The good news is that supplies of these critically important interceptors from the United States to Ukraine are continuing every day and every week," the NATO secretary general said.

He said funding for the purchase of these missiles is available, and many allies have already expressed their readiness to continue allocating the necessary funds.

Read more: Disputes continue within NATO over format of aid to Ukraine

Impact of combat operations on interceptor stocks

At the same time, Rutte said there is always a risk that intense combat operations could affect available stocks of interceptor missiles.

"However, at the moment, this has no direct impact. Such risks may arise in the future, but not now. We are doing everything possible to ramp up production, ensure the necessary stocks in Europe and the United States, and be able to continue supplies. We are also looking for new ways to strengthen our security. Ukraine, together with European partners and all NATO allies, plays an important role in this, and we will continue this work," the NATO secretary general added.

Read more: This year NATO members are to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military aid, Rutte says