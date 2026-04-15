This year NATO members are to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military aid, Rutte says

NATO members are expected to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military assistance in 2026.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at the start of the Ramstein-format meeting on April 15 in Berlin, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Allies must invest more

As noted, in 2026, NATO countries are to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military aid, in addition to loan funds from the European Union.

"We must ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary support. All allies must invest more to reach the target of $60 billion in support for Ukraine’s security and defense this year," the NATO chief said.

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Rutte stressed that "any funds coming from the EU loan to support Ukraine must be additional to what allies allocate on a bilateral basis."

"We must focus funding on priorities — air defense, drones and longer-range ammunition. These are the key priorities," he added.

PURL programme

The NATO Secretary General recalled that in 2026, the PURL mechanism for the procurement of US weapons by NATO member states for Ukraine continues to operate.

Read more: Ukraine needs more support from NATO, new aid announcements expected, Rutte says

He also pointed to the disproportionate distribution of spending on support for Ukraine among member states.

"Looking ahead to the NATO summit in Ankara, we must also make progress in ensuring a more equitable and predictable approach to supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts… This is indeed a problem: too few countries are carrying too much of the burden, and we must address it. Supporting Ukraine’s fight is as important as ever," Rutte stressed.

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