Ukraine needs more support from NATO, new aid announcements expected, Rutte says

Ukraine needs more military support from NATO member states, and new aid announcements are expected after the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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According to him, increasing support is necessary to achieve a just and lasting end to the war.

"This afternoon, we heard important pledges to continue support at the Ukraine-NATO Council. Soon we will meet in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where I expect further aid announcements," Rutte said.

Read more: Since start of full-scale war, 99% of military aid to Ukraine has been provided by NATO allies, - Rutte

The secretary general also said that during a visit to Kyiv last week, he told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "NATO supports Ukraine."

"This is vital. Ukraine needs more," he stressed.

Read more: NATO has announced that it is preparing to transfer air defence missiles from its partners’ warehouses to Ukraine

Rutte added that allies’ security is interconnected, and everyone wants a just and lasting end to the war.

"Allies are united. United in supporting Ukraine and united in our commitment to defend every inch of the Alliance’s territory," the NATO secretary general stressed.

Read more: NATO reported 1.3 million losses for Russian army in war against Ukraine, including 400,000 in 2025