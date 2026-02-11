Since start of full-scale war, 99% of military aid to Ukraine has been provided by NATO allies, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance's cooperation with Ukraine continues actively and takes place in parallel in several formats, ranging from military assistance to political coordination.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

Rutte recalled his recent visit to Ukraine, which took place during another massive shelling. "Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are proving once again that they cannot be broken. However, Ukraine would not be able to fight this battle on its own," the secretary general stressed, assuring that the allies would continue their support.

According to him, since the start of the full-scale invasion, "99% of military support for Ukraine has come from NATO allies and partners."

He noted that the Alliance is strengthening coordination through its command in Wiesbaden and participating in the delivery of aid. In addition, NATO provides training for Ukrainian military personnel through its center in Bydgoszcz, supports political interaction within the Ukraine-NATO Council, and implements the Comprehensive Assistance Package.

"Our PURL initiative also continues to supply Ukraine with vital American equipment through funding provided by allies and partners. This saves lives in Ukraine every day," Rutte added.

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