NATO has announced that it is preparing to transfer air defence missiles from its partners’ warehouses to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly appealed to partner countries to transfer air defense missiles from their stockpiles to Ukraine. NATO stated that such work is already underway.

This was discussed at a joint press conference between Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.

According to him, partners can do more by transferring missiles that they already have in their arsenal.

The president emphasized that such assistance should not replace funding for the PURL program for the purchase of weapons in the United States, but should complement it.

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"But what is currently in our partners' warehouses must really work to protect Ukraine's skies," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine continues to cooperate with NATO to preserve Euro-Atlantic unity.

Rutte, for his part, said that allies are already reviewing their own weapons stocks.

"I see many countries, including Turkey, Norway, Canada, and Spain, analyzing in detail what they can transfer to Ukraine from their warehouses, in particular A120 and A9X missiles, as well as PAC missiles for Patriot systems, which are critical for Ukraine's air defense," he said.