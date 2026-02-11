NATO reported 1.3 million losses for Russian army in war against Ukraine, including 400,000 in 2025

In 2025, there was a sharp increase in the number of Russian Federation army personnel killed or wounded during combat operations against Ukraine.

This was stated by a senior NATO official who spoke to journalists on the eve of a meeting of Alliance defence ministers, according to Censor.NET, citing the "EP".

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"To date, the losses (of the Russian Federation army) during combat operations have amounted to 1.3 million Russians, 400,000 of whom died in 2025," the official said. This includes both dead and wounded soldiers who were removed from combat operations.

NATO separately clarified the number of fatalities. "The total number of Russian fatalities is 350,000," said the Alliance representative.

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NATO also noted that five months ago, they had announced an estimate of Russian losses that was 200,000 lower.