NATO has launched military mission to strengthen Arctic defence

NATO has launched the Arctic Sentry military mission to strengthen the alliance's presence in the Arctic.

This was reported by the NATO press service, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

Arctic Sentry will coordinate the growing military presence of European allies, including exercises such as Denmark's Operation Arctic Resilience in Greenland.

"The mission underscores the Alliance's commitment to defend its members and maintain stability in one of the world's most strategically important and environmentally challenging regions," said Alexis Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Planning for the mission began after talks between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos in January amid the crisis surrounding Greenland. Trump insisted on control over the island, prompting the Alliance to step up measures to strengthen Arctic security.

Rutte and Trump agreed that NATO would play a key role in protecting the Arctic, while Denmark, the US, and Greenland would hold further talks on the island's status.

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