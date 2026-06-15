Russian attack on Kyiv: almost entire street in Osokorky destroyed. VIDEO

On the night of 15 June, the Osokorky district of the capital was hit during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.

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As reported on the Telegram channel, an entire street has been virtually destroyed.

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Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

As reported, a massive attack on Kyiv has left four dead and 25 injured, including two children.

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are currently underway at the site of the Russian strikes.

The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.

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