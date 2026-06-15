Russian attack on Kyiv: almost entire street in Osokorky destroyed. VIDEO
On the night of 15 June, the Osokorky district of the capital was hit during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.
Details
As reported on the Telegram channel, an entire street has been virtually destroyed.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- As reported, a massive attack on Kyiv has left four dead and 25 injured, including two children.
- Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are currently underway at the site of the Russian strikes.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
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