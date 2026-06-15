Russia destroyed largest innovative terminal of "Nova Poshta" in Kyiv during missile attack. PHOTO

Today, as a result of yet another enemy missile strike, the largest state-of-the-art Nova Poshta terminal in Kyiv was destroyed.

This was reported on Facebook by the company’s CEO, Yevhen Tafiichuk, according to Censor.NET.

Strike on "Nova Poshta"

According to him, this is a special sorting centre – Ukraine’s first terminal equipped with the world’s most advanced parcel sorting equipment from Vanderlande.

Read more: Russian forces destroyed Nova Poshta branch in Dnipro. Building was completely gutted by strike, - company said. VIDEO

"A symbol of our development, bold investments in the future, innovation, Lean culture and our daily striving to become better. It is not just money that has been invested in this terminal. It embodies the knowledge, experience, ambitions and belief of thousands of people that Ukrainian business can create world-class facilities even during a war.

Today, the enemy has destroyed the terminal. But it cannot destroy what matters most – the people who created it and the values upon which our company is built. We possess a trait that no missile can destroy – a thirst for development and a free, innovative future. We will recover. We will build something new. We will make it even better, even more modern, even stronger. The main thing is that all our staff are safe. Contingency plans are in place," said Tafiichuk.





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Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

As reported, a massive attack on Kyiv has left four dead and 25 injured, including two children.

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are currently underway at the site of the Russian strikes.

The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.

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