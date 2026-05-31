Russian forces destroyed Nova Poshta branch in Dnipro. Building was completely gutted by strike, - company said. VIDEO
Today, 31 May, an enemy drone destroyed Nova Poshta branch No. 1 in Dnipro. The building was completely gutted.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the company’s press office.
New details
As noted, no employees were injured.
"The State Emergency Service and the police are working at the site of the strike. An assessment of the attack’s consequences is ongoing. Detailed information regarding the condition of the cargo will be established once the aftermath of the strike has been fully cleared," the statement reads.
The company has assured that contingency plans have been put in place and logistics have been reorganised. No delivery delays are expected.
"As always, the company will compensate customers for the declared value of the destroyed consignments. We are already contacting customers to provide details of the compensation," the statement said.
What led up to this?
As noted, the enemy struck Dnipro; the logistics company’s warehouses are on fire.
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