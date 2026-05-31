Enemy struck Dnipro: warehouses of a logistics company are burning (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 31 May 2026, Russian forces launched yet another attack on Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

"The enemy has struck Dnipro. A fire has broken out. Information on casualties is being verified," the message reads.

The published photo shows thick smoke rising above the site of the enemy strike.

Read on Censor.NET: The enemy launched a massive attack on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Updated information

It later emerged that a logistics company's warehouse and nearby parked cars were on fire as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.



Details about the casualties are still being confirmed.