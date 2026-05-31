Enemy launched massive attack on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties and destruction. PHOTO

The enemy has attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times using drones and artillery. Two people have been injured.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol region under attack

As noted, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk in the Nikopol region were attacked. A nursery, a medical clinic, five apartment blocks, a private house and a farm building were damaged. Two men, aged 30 and 48, were injured. They will receive outpatient treatment.

Read on Censor.NET: 10 wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region: Russia attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts 25 times

Attacks on other districts

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Petropavlivska and Mezhivska communities in the Synelnykivskyi district were targeted. A garage caught fire.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the enemy attacked the Novooleksandrivska community. A fire broke out on the premises of an agricultural enterprise. A farm building was damaged.

There was also a fire in Pavlohrad. Infrastructure and a private home were damaged there.

See also: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: six wounded, one man in critical condition. PHOTOS