Rescuers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

Four rescue workers were killed and nine others injured overnight following a second Russian strike on a civilian facility in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Andrii Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses in the State Emergency Service family

According to him, the following members of the 6th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the city of Kharkiv have joined the Heavenly Guard:

Squad commander, Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Dmytro Boiko;

firefighter-rescuer, Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Danylo Tishchenko;

firefighter-rescuer, Civil Protection Service Sergeant Serhii Makovetskyi;

driver, Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Vadym Zinchenko.

"They remained in the ranks until the very end, fulfilling their duty. Loyal to their oath, courageous and unbreakable, they will forever remain in our memory, in the memory of their comrades, relatives, friends and all Ukrainians. Our entire State Emergency Service family bows its head in mourning. Our sincere condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. Eternal memory and glory to the heroic rescuers!", Danyk emphasises.

Read more: Russia’s second strike on Kharkiv: 5 rescue workers killed, others injured

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that five rescuers had been killed and others injured following a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.

It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Department of Emergency Situations, had been killed.

Read more: Ruscists strike Kharkiv: six injured including infant, museum damaged. PHOTOS (updated)