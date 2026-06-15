Ruscists strike Kharkiv: six injured including infant, museum damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

On Sunday, 14 June, Russian invaders launched a drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the enemy attack, including a 1-month-old infant.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

"According to preliminary information, a one-month-old baby was injured as a result of the enemy attack in the Kyivskyi district. Three other women received medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.

Syniegubov said that firefighters are dealing with the aftermath of an enemy drone strike on a cultural institution in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Read more: Ruscists are attacking Kharkiv with drones, there has been strike on high-rise building, and there are casualties (updated)

Museum damaged

Meanwhile, the Kharkiv City Council, citing Terekhov, reported that the Russians had launched a drone strike on the Kharkiv Art Museum.

It is noted that specialists from the Department of Emergency Situations, together with rescue workers, were taking paintings down from the museum to a shelter to save the exhibits.

Updated

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of casualties from the enemy strike had risen to six, including one infant. As of 10:06 p.m., the fire had been brought under control.

Consequences of the attack

Read more: Russian drones attacked four districts of Kharkiv: two people were injured and fire broke out