Ruscists are attacking Kharkiv with drones, there has been strike on high-rise building, and there are casualties (updated)

Russian forces are currently attacking Kharkiv with strike drones. The Air Force is also warning of a missile heading toward Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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There are hits

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy launched a drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The attack caused a fire in a private home. Emergency response teams are currently extinguishing the fire.

See more: Russian forces launched 26 drone strikes on Kharkiv: 5 injured, fires broke out. PHOTO

An enemy drone was also recorded "arriving" in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

In addition, Russian forces attacked the Nemyshlianskyi District of Kharkiv.

No further information regarding the consequences of the enemy attacks is available at this time.

See more: Russians strike Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv: three injured. PHOTO

Updated information

According to the latest reports, there has also been a strike in the Industrial District.

"The attack on the city is ongoing—please be careful!" said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"A high-rise building has been hit; we are working out the details," he added later.

"The first and second floors are on fire; there are casualties, and their number and condition are being determined," Terekhov clarified.

At this moment, three casualties are known.

Massive attack on the city

According to the Regional Military Administration, Kharkiv is under a massive attack by enemy drones.

Read more: Russian drones attacked four districts of Kharkiv: two people were injured and fire broke out

Starting at 9:00 a.m., Russian UAV strikes were recorded in the Nemyshliansky, Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Industrialnyi districts of the city. As of now, six people are known to have been injured.

A 40-year-old man and two women, aged 38 and 76 , suffered acute stress reactions in the Nemyshlianskyi district. There, an enemy drone struck a car. Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance. The enemy also struck a car with a drone in the Kyivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Preliminary reports indicate there were There are also reports of a fire on the first floor of a residential building in the Industrialnyi district. State Emergency Service units are extinguishing the fire.

Three women were injured: aged 23, 27, and 77. Medical teams are on site, providing necessary assistance.

"The threat from the air remains. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given," warns Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv: fires and destruction following UAV strikes. PHOTOS