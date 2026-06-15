Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive strike on Kyiv: destruction in all districts. PHOTOS

Four people have been killed and 30 injured in Kyiv following a night-time attack by the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers are assessing the aftermath of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on the capital.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties

As noted, as a result of the enemy’s combined attack on 15 June 2026, as of 8.30 am, four people are known to have been killed and 30 injured. Among them are a pregnant woman and two children aged 5 and 6.

Destruction and damage

Damage has been recorded in all 10 districts of Kyiv – at least 18 high-rise buildings, a church on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a business centre, a film studio building, administrative buildings, private homes, a market, cars and unfinished high-rise buildings have been damaged.

The final number of casualties and damaged properties is being determined.

Rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the sites where enemy munitions struck and debris fell, documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian armed forces.

Read more: Fire on roof of Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. Academy, kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv have been damaged, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS



























A pre-trial investigation has been launched

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of yet another war crime resulting in the loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

See more: Russia destroyed largest innovative terminal of "Nova Poshta" in Kyiv during missile attack. PHOTO

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

As reported, four people were killed and 25 injured, including two children, in the massive attack on Kyiv.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are currently underway at the site of the Russian strikes.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a nursery and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.

The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.

Five rescue workers were killed and others injured in a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in flames. PHOTOS