Zelenskyy arrived at site of strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was attacked by Russian troops last night.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Channel 5.
Details
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is also present at the scene of the attack.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- As reported, the massive attack on Kyiv has left four dead and 25 injured, including two children.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are underway following the Russian strikes.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
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