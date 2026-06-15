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News Video Shelling of Kyiv Massive combined attack
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Zelenskyy arrived at site of strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was attacked by Russian troops last night.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Channel 5.

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Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is also present at the scene of the attack.

Read more: Fire on roof of Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. Academy, kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv have been damaged, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

  • As reported, the massive attack on Kyiv has left four dead and 25 injured, including two children.
  • The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Clean-up operations are underway following the Russian strikes.
  • The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
  • According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in flames. PHOTOS

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Kyiv (2918) Lavra (49) shoot out (17595)
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