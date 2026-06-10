Ukraine has managed to secure additional air defence systems and interceptor missiles from its partners, - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has held talks with its partners and secured a number of additional assets, including both air defence systems and interceptors.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"During the President’s current visits to London, a number of new decisions on air defence were reached during talks with a number of allies. The top priority for diplomats now is to implement these decisions as soon as possible.

Ukraine has managed to secure a number of additional assets, including both systems and interceptors. Certain additional assets have been found, for which financial resources are required. Ukraine is actively working to secure these resources, and a number of them have already been found.

"Once we finalise this, we hope it will be possible to quickly deliver these assets to Ukraine, both the systems themselves and the interceptor missiles," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, particularly its anti-ballistic capabilities

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine has managed to find a number of interceptor missiles whose shelf life is due to expire in the near future.

"These can also be obtained for Ukraine. We are currently engaged in active negotiations to secure them. Once their shelf life has expired, the missiles must be returned to the manufacturer or disposed of. We are proposing to transfer them to Ukraine," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, adding that this applies to both PAC-3 and PAC-2 systems, as well as other types.

Read more: Ukraine asks Germany to provide dozens of missiles for Patriot – Bloomberg