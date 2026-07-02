Umerov and Kushner held talks over past two days – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he still hopes for a visit by U.S. special representatives to Ukraine.

He said this to journalists at the site of the Russian strike in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, Censor.NET reports, citing The Guardian.

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Umerov and Kushner held a conversation

According to Zelenskyy, talks took place over the past two days between National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The President noted that he still hopes for a visit to Ukraine by Kushner and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, despite the fact that U.S.-backed peace efforts to end the war have been at an "impasse" for several months.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia currently not ready to agree on same peace terms – Whitaker

Zelenskyy hopes to meet with Trump

Zelenskyy added that he hopes to meet with Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital, Ankara, next week.

Read more: China has called on Ukraine and Russian Federation to immediately cease hostilities and resume negotiations