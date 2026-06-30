China has called on Ukraine and Russian Federation to immediately cease hostilities and resume negotiations

The Chinese authorities have openly called on Ukraine and Russia to resume the negotiation process and have outlined their own vision for its future development.

This was stated by Sun Lei, Deputy Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the UN, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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China has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities

The diplomat emphasised that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s team insists on an immediate cessation of hostilities. According to Beijing, only then can negotiations resume.

Against this backdrop, Sun Lei called on Kyiv and Moscow to demonstrate political will. He added that the search for a peaceful settlement must begin without delay.

The Chinese representative expressed concern over the suffering of the civilian population

The Chinese diplomat also unexpectedly mentioned the suffering of the civilian population. Lei assured that "this issue is indeed a cause for concern in Beijing".

It should be noted that China still does not acknowledge that it is Russia’s ally in the war against Ukraine. It continues to feign ‘neutrality’.

Despite this, Western governments, analysts and intelligence agencies emphasise that Beijing is providing Moscow with substantial indirect support, particularly economic, financial and diplomatic.

Furthermore, the Russian Federation regularly receives dual-use goods from the PRC, such as microelectronics, machine tools, optical equipment, drones and their components, and communications equipment. The aggressor state actively uses all of this to bolster its military-industrial complex.